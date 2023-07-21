Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Up 13.4% in June

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $263.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.