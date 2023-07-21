Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.01

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.01 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 134.50 ($1.76). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 148,975 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6,475.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27.

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Begbies Traynor Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Mark Fry sold 250,000 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.73), for a total value of £330,000 ($431,485.36). 26.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.