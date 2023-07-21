Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.88 and last traded at $63.88. 4,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $2,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

