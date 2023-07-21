BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Down 13.2% in June

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 694,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,740. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. William Blair began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

