Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.