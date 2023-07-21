Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.12.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.