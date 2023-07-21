Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Up 7.1% in June

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTTX. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Better Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BTTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 303,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Featured Stories

