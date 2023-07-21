Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Up 7.1% in June

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTTX. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Better Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Better Therapeutics Price Performance
Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Better Therapeutics Company Profile
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Better Therapeutics
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.