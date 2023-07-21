BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.48.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.00 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.