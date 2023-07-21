bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,427.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

Shares of BMXMF stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $110.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

