Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

