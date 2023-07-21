BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $29,941.23 on Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $371.83 million and $451,526.20 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $29,941.23 or 1.00011098 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,853.55948518 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $448,151.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

