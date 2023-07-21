Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Reaches $29,677.29 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $29,677.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00239922 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00049881 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025276 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031742 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003387 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

