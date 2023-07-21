BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BJRI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.27.
BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $827.91 million, a P/E ratio of 135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
