BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price raised by CL King from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $827.91 million, a PE ratio of 135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 179,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 77,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

