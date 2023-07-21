BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,617 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EELV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of EELV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,984. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

