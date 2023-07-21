BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viad Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 25,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,106. The company has a market cap of $579.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $260.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.