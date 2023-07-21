BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 1,035,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,179. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

