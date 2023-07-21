BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 191,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after purchasing an additional 178,019 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,109,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,327,000 after purchasing an additional 94,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 387,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 67,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

