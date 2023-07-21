BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -112.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $381,262 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

