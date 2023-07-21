BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Down 13.6% in June

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.