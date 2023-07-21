BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Down 13.6% in June

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $38.78.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
