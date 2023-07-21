BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS MEAR opened at $49.89 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.