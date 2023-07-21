Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

Blackstone has raised its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 27.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

