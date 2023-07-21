Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.28.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

