Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -126.96 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Block by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.