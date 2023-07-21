Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of BWC remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Friday. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $311.20 million, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.05.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 33.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 201.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 431,653 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

