Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of BWC remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Friday. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $311.20 million, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.05.
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.
