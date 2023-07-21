bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

BLUE opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.88. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.75. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

