BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) a C$12.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

CVO stock opened at C$9.22 on Monday. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.85. The firm has a market cap of C$499.36 million and a P/E ratio of -18.44.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of C$39.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

