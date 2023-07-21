BMO Capital Markets Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.50.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$35.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.535524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

