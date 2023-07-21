BMO Capital Markets Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $165.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MAA opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,187,000 after buying an additional 112,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,203,000 after buying an additional 60,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,224,000 after buying an additional 140,829 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

