BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$34.68 and last traded at C$34.64. Approximately 754,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,079,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.42.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.42.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

