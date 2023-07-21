BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEO. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth $304,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 190,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,135. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.