Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Lowered to C$77.00 at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$78.50 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 85.99% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

