Boit C F David Acquires 300 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boit C F David increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boit C F David’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $542.23. The stock had a trading volume of 275,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,832. The stock has a market cap of $209.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

