Boit C F David Has $315,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boit C F David lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

BDX traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.17. 204,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,311. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

