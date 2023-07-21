Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 938,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 867,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,923.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,528. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,998.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,691.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2,564.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,774.60.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

