Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 13,850,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE BDN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 2,279,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $795.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 304.00%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.