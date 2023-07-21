Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in June

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after purchasing an additional 309,359 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

BFAM stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 368,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,311. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

