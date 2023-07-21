BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 497,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 114,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,067. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.48.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

