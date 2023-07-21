Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,527,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

