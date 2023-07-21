Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.0 %

BMY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. 3,492,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

