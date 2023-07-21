Brokerages Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Price Target at $146.80

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $107.39 on Friday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $103.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

