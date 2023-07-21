Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $15.90

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of analysts have commented on DEA shares. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

