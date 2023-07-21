Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price at $113.29

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

