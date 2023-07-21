Brokers Set Expectations for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

