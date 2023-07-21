Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 15,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Price Performance

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

BN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.