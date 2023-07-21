Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

