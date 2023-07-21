BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in June

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.