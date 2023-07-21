BTIG Research Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $164.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $139.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

