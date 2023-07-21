BTIG Research Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $33.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.29.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $724.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 54.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cryoport by 276.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.