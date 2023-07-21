BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of BFIIW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 8,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,604. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
About BurgerFi International
