Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

BRKHW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Burtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKHW. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

